New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $526.6m in March

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for March. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $526.6m in gaming revenue, up 8.1 per cent from March 2023 ($487.4m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.8m, up 4.9 per cent compared to March 2023 ($228.6m). The online gaming win was $197.2m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $165.7m.

Sports wagering gross revenue was $89.7m, a 3.6 per cent decrease from $93m. New Jersey players wagered $1.3bn in March: $1.2bn online and $43.7m at retail sportsbooks.

The land-based win was as follows: Bally’s $11.7m, up 11 per cent; Borgata $56.5m, down 8 per cent; Caesars $18.5m, up 8 per cent; the Golden Nugget $13.6m, up 11 per cent; Hard Rock $444.3m, up 11 per cent; Harrah’s $21m, up 2 per cent; Ocean $40.7m, up 17 per cent; Resorts $13.4m, up 6 per cent; and Tropicana $19.8m, up 2.5 per cent year-on-year.

When internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $20.9m, up 20.6 per cent year-on-year; Borgata $106m, down 6 per cent; Caesars $18.7m, up 10 per cent; Golden Nugget $70.6m, up 26 per cent; Hard Rock $58.3m, up 17 per cent; Harrah’s $22.2m, up 8 per cent; Ocean $47.9m, up 21 per cent; Resorts $13.6m, up 8 per cent; and Tropicana $36m, up 11.5 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $66m, down 11 per cent, and Caesars Interactive $6.4m, down 23 per cent.

