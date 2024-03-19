Fanatics receives operator licence in Arizona

Fanatics will be live in 17 states once it launches in Arizona.

Fanatics Betting & Gaming will launch in the state in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe.

US.- The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has issued an event wagering operator licence to Fanatics Betting & Gaming in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe. The ADG opened an application window for one tribal and at least one professional sports franchise licence in February. The Tonto Apache Tribe had previously partnered with TwinSpires, which exited sports betting in 2023.

Fanatics will be live in 17 states once it launches in Arizona. Last month, it launched in New York. It began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of customers in August 2023.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $706.3m in January

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $706.3m in January, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). This represents a 19.5 per cent increase when compared to January 2023 ($591m) and a 2 per cent increase from December. It’s the second-highest handle since the state authorised wagering in 2021.

Revenue was $69.3m: $68.9m from mobile wagering. FanDuel, partnered with the Phoenix Suns, posted $31.2m in mobile revenue from a $258m handle. FanDuel’s retail handle was $1.7m with revenue at $62,810. TPC Scottsdale, partnered with DraftKings, recorded $22.5m in revenue and a $228.2m handle. DraftKings posted a $3.2m retail handle and $144,519 in revenue.