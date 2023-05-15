MGC reports Massachusetts casino and sports wagering revenue for April

Combined GGR for the state’s three casinos was approximately $101.1m.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released last month’s figures.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $101m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering for April. Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $63.9m, MGM Springfield $23.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.4m.

The MGC reported that $579.2m was wagered on sports through in-person and online sports bets. Of that total, $566.2m was wagered online and $13m at casinos. Approximately $58.9m in taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR) was generated across the six mobile/online sports wagering licensees and the three in-person licensees for the month of April.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $28.5m in tax revenue. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.4bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent. All three are also now licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which are taxed at 15 per cent of GSWR.

Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and WynnBet are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Category 3 operators are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR.

Of the total taxed amount for all operators, 45 per cent is allotted to the General Fund, 17.5 per cent to the Workforce Investment Trust Fund, 27.5 per cent to the Gaming Local Aid Fund, 1 per cent to the Youth Development and Achievement Fund, and 9 per cent to the Public Health Trust Fund.

