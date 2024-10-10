Fanatics signs deal with Major League Baseball Players Association

The firm has become the first officially licensed sportsbook for MLB Players.

US.- Fanatics Sportsbook has reached a non-exclusive licensing agreement with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Players Association to become its first officially licensed sportsbook. The terms were not disclosed.

The agreement enables Fanatics to use players’ rights on its website, app or other platforms in sports betting products and for promotional use. The firm will have exclusive rights to MLB player images on its platforms to promote their use.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) has filed lawsuits against four sportsbooks over the use of the names and likenesses of players. The MLBPA filed a lawsuit against DraftKings and bet365 at the US District Court in Philadelphia and a separate complaint against FanDuel and Underdog Fantasy at New York State court.

The suits make similar allegations relating to the use of player images within apps, marketing and social media posts featuring individual player props. In the case of Underdog, the case relates to its fantasy product, not its sportsbook, which is live in North Carolina.

Fanatics opens sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort

Fanatics Sportsbook opened a retail sportsbook location with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The venue opened to the public on September 5 in time for the NFL season.

The new space is located at The Gallery, a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge area with seating for 60 surrounded by slot machines, tables and 140 feet of LED walls. The new Fanatics Sportsbook offers betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.