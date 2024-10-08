Fanatics signs deal with Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard

The company is now the distributor of the NHL player’s officially licensed memorabilia and collectables.

US.- Fanatics has announced a multi-year partnership with Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, who becomes the newest addition to Fanatics’ roster of athletes housed under the organisation’s memorabilia and collectables division, Fanatics Authentic.

Under the new deal, Fanatics is now the sole distributor of the NHL player’s officially licensed memorabilia and collectables including authentic jerseys, pucks, sticks, helmets, gloves and photos. Bedard was selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft following a career in the Western Hockey League in which he recorded 143 points in 57 games during his final season with the Regina Pats. During the 2023-24 NHL season, his first professionally with the Blackhawks, Bedard led all first-year players in goals (22) and points (61) on his way to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy awarded to the league’s top rookie.

Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer said: “Connor Bedard is one of the NHL’s emerging superstars and Fanatics is thrilled to welcome him to our team. After a stellar rookie season, he has quickly become a fan favorite, and we look forward to providing hockey fans everywhere with unprecedented access to a premier assortment of his autographs, collectibles and game-worn products.”

Bedard commented: “I’m very excited to be working with Fanatics and join their amazing team of athletes across all sports. Getting to know their group and learn about all the work they put into creating really special memorabilia for fans has been awesome. As the season gets underway, I’m looking forward to sharing what we are releasing together.”

Fanatics Sportsbook has opened a retail sportsbook location with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The venue opened to the public on September 5 in time for the NFL season.

The new space is located at The Gallery, a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge area with seating for 60 surrounded by slot machines, tables and 140 feet of LED walls. The new Fanatics Sportsbook offers betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.