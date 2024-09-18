MLB players’ union sues four sportsbooks over use of player names and likenesses

The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed two separate lawsuits.

US.- The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) has filed lawsuits against four sportsbooks over the use of the names and likenesses of players. The MLBPA filed a lawsuit against DraftKings and bet365 at the US District Court in Philadelphia and a separate complaint against FanDuel and Underdog Fantasy at New York State court.

The suits make similar allegations relating to the use of player images within apps, marketing and social media posts featuring individual player props. In the case of Underdog, the case relates to its fantasy product, not its sportsbook, which is live in North Carolina.

The players’ union argues that betting sites are using images without permission. It seeks compensation and punitive damages. It claims that DraftKings and Bet365 offer the same types of bets in other sports without using player images.

According to the complaint against DraftKings, “defendants’ use of player images within their sportsbook platforms is not merely informational, it is promotional.”

It says: “For professional athletes, the ability to control the commercial use of their names, images, and likenesses is a crucial return on their substantial career investment.”

The lawsuit comes a month after the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) took DraftKings to court over an alleged intention to violate a contract. The NFLPA and DraftKings signed a multi-year agreement leasing player likenesses to the operator for NFT products in DraftKings Marketplace, but DraftKings announced the closure of its NFT Marketplace and Reignmaker contests after a judge denied its motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legality of the product.

