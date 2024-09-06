Fanatics opens sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

The new space has opened in time for the opening of the NFL season.

US.- Fanatics Sportsbook has opened a retail sportsbook location with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The venue opened to the public yesterday (September 5) in time for the NFL season.

The new space is located at The Gallery, a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge area with seating for 60 surrounded by slot machines, tables and 140 feet of LED walls. The new Fanatics Sportsbook offers betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “It’s an exciting day in our company’s continuous evolution as we announce the opening of Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort. As Fanatics grows its gaming presence in New Jersey, Ocean represents the perfect partner to deliver an elevated retail sports betting experience at the premier hotel in Atlantic City.”

Bill Callahan, general manager for Ocean Casino Resort, added: “Fanatics boasts an unmatched roster of the world’s most renown sports leagues, teams, and global brands and we are excited to present these to our guests here at Ocean.”

Recently, Ocean Casino Resort launched Cardless Gaming via the resort’s mobile app. Players have access to slots and table games. Physical cards continue to be accepted for those who prefer them.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $547.8m in July

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported figures for July. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $547.8m in gaming revenue, up 8.3 per cent from July 2023 ($506.2m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $272.3m, down 6.1 per cent compared to July 2023 ($290m). The online gaming win was $195.4m, up 25.9 per cent year-on-year. Sports wagering gross revenue was $80m, a 31 per cent increase from $61m.