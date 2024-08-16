Fanatics launches in Louisiana

The Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in 22 US states.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched its sportsbook in Louisiana. The firm launched in the state in partnership with Boomtown Casino & Hotel.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in 22 US states after acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet. It recently appointed Selena Kalvaria as chief marketing officer.

Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $212m in June

Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $212m in June, 30.8 per cent higher than the same month last year, but 17.4 per cent less than in May this year. Some $195.8m was spent online and $16.2m at retail sportsbooks.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported that revenue reached $26.2m, up 109.6 per cent year-on-year but 21.8 per cent lower than May. Parlay betting generated $15.6m in online revenue and $594,920 in retail revenue.