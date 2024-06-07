Fanatics Betting & Gaming names Selena Kalvaria as chief marketing officer

Kalvaria joins Fanatics from Gucci.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has appointed Selena Kalvaria as chief marketing officer. She will oversee brand management, media, content, creative and communications.

Kalvaria worked for three years at Gucci, where she was most recently senior vice president, brand & client engagement for its Americas business. In this role, she was responsible for Gucci’s brand strategy and full-funnel execution in North America and Latin America. Before working at Gucci, Selena was chief marketing officer at Away, a digital lifestyle brand. She has also worked at Anheuser-Busch and Diageo.

Fanatics Sportsbook launches in Wyoming

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has launched Fanatics Sportsbook in Wyoming. The sportsbook is now available in twenty-one US states on iOS and Android. In April, Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in the final state, Illinois, having begun acquisitions in August 2023.