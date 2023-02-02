Ezugi launches Video Blackjack

Video Blackjack allows up to seven players at the table.

Press release.- Ezugi, the live casino solutions provider, today launched its unique Video Blackjack, one of its most innovative products to date. This is an online Live Blackjack game that delivers a unique, shared player experience through live-video features within the user interface.

The aim of the game is to give players the feeling of a genuine land-based casino experience, as they are seated next to fellow players and can see and talk to them too while playing online.

Ezugi Video Blackjack allows up to seven players at the table, playing on a mobile in portrait mode, with one seat allowed per player. To join the game, a player must share video and audio on their device. However, to respect players’ privacy, non-playing observers are not allowed.

Video Blackjack follows the standard European Blackjack rules and includes the most popular side bets, Perfect Pairs and 21+3, to offer all the excitement of this classic casino table game and a new way to enjoy the online play. The game complies with all necessary regulations, including procedures and solutions built in to safeguard against inappropriate video content and to ensure a safe and secure playing experience.

Pang Goh, business development director at Ezugi, said: “Our new Video Blackjack adds an extra-special social dimension to online Live Blackjack with its unique player-to-player video feature. Now online gaming can be even more like a visit to a real land-based casino. Players are able to share the excitement and suspense as they see and talk to other players and react to every deal and decision in the gameplay and, of course, to every winning hand.”

