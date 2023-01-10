WWin goes live with Ezugi and Evolution Group in Bosnia and Herzegovina

All of the games are available to play on the website.

Alongside the Ezugi games, a whole host of online live casino and slot titles from Ezugi’s sister brands.

Press release.- Ezugi, the online live casino and live lottery game specialists, today announced that its games are now live for players in Bosnia and Herzegovina as the result of an agreement with leading operator Wwin via Pin Projekt. WWin has been a market leader in the region since 2003.

Alongside the Ezugi games, a whole host of online live casino and slot titles from Ezugi’s sister brands within the Evolution Group, Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger, have also gone live.

All of the games are available to play on the website for players on desktops, tablets and smartphones. The games include Ezugi’s newly certified live casino content for the Bosnian market, titles from Evolution’s wide-ranging live casino and game show portfolio, with casino classics such as Roulette and Blackjack, and top-performing slots titles such as NetEnt’s Starburst and Red Tiger’s Primate King.

See also: Ezugi launches Ultimate Andar Bahar

Founded in 2007, Pin Projekt is a developer of innovative gaming products specialising in merging original high-tech solutions with expert industry know-how to deliver the most advanced state of play to its clients worldwide.

As well as delivering a wide range of sports betting, lottery and gaming opportunities online for WWin customers, Pin Projekt serves the gaming industry with different lottery and poker products for the digital age.

Pin Projekt Chief Commercial Officer Ivan Grkovic, said: “We’re excited to have reached this agreement with Ezugi and Evolution Group for their ground-breaking titles. With this new partnership, we’ll significantly boost our live games and slots offering a number of betting opportunities across the day, providing a mind-blowing experience for WWin customers across multiple genres. Our customers will be thrilled with the range of amazing Ezugi, Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger games on offer — and the further exciting new titles yet to come.”

See also: Ezugi expands its offering with a new Playbook Engineering

Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with WWin and Pin Projekt to serve this exciting market. We’re confident that WWin’s online players will love the sheer variety of engaging gameplay and entertainment on offer. From casino classics such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and numerous Poker variants, to a new generation of live games shows, through to the hottest titles in online slots, there’s so much for players to choose from.”