Ezugi launches Dream Catcher for the retail market

Ezugi launches Dream Catcher, live money wheel game show with multipliers for the retail betting markets

Press release.- Ezugi, a live casino solutions provider, today extended its retail portfolio with the launch of Dream Catcher, a live game show in which a spinning money wheel offers multiplied payouts and the chance to win up to €100,000.

Based on an original live game show concept developed by Ezugi parent company Evolution, Dream Catcher for retail is another exciting Ezugi game for retail sites ranging from betting shops to betting-licensed cafés. It joins the highly successful lottery-style games Bet On Numbers and Golden Balls in the Ezugi retail games portfolio.

Dream Catcher is a unique live game of chance played using a super-sized spinning money wheel that is split into 54 equal segments.

The aim of the game is to predict on which segment the wheel will stop. All but two of the segments are marked with a number that relates to a bet with a corresponding payout.

For example, bet on numbers 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 or 40 for payouts of 1:1, 2:1, 5:1, respectively, and so on. However, what makes Dream Catcher different from other money wheel games is that it features two payout multiplier segments – 2x and 7x. What’s more, there is a chance to multiply wins many times over on successive wheel spins for a maximum potential win of up €100,000 or RAND 1,000,000.

Fredrik Bjurle, Chief Product Officer at Ezugi, said: “All of our retail games are streamed live to betting shop customers in real-time—and all offer new betting opportunities every few minutes. We are confident that Dream Catcher’s mix of live money wheel gaming action, suspense and multipliers will be a big hit with retail customers.

“All of our retail games aim to create an atmosphere of excitement and shared fun. The mechanics of the Dream Catcher game, especially the multipliers and the chance to multiply the multipliers with successive spins, will, I believe, make it very popular indeed.”

Alongside live casino, retail is a specialist area for Ezugi. In retail betting environments, Ezugi provides players with the chance to play exciting and engaging live games in betting shop surroundings, and as an alternative to betting on their computers or phones.

The Ezugi betting shop offer for each game consists of a cashier interface, TV screen displays, and an administration system.