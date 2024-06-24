Ezugi launches live casino offering in Ontario

Games will stream from the firm’s studios in Europe.

Canada.- Ezugi, part of Evolution Group, has announced the launch of its live casino offering in the Ontario online gaming market with TheScore and Bet99. Games will stream from the firm’s studios in Europe. The Ezugi portfolio includes Ultimate Roulette, Andar Bahar and Ultimate Andar Bahar, and Lucky 7.

Pang Wee Goh, chief commercial officer at Ezugi said: “After an exciting few years of consolidating our market position and extending our games portfolio, this is a very significant step for Ezugi and its growth. Ontario has long been on our radar, representing the ideal progression in Ezugi’s ongoing expansion throughout North America. I am confident that operators in Ontario will benefit from our large and innovative games portfolio, which truly offers something different for players.”

