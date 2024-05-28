Swintt gains market access in Ontario

The approval marks the slot software provider’s debut in the North American market.

Canada.- Slot software provider Swintt has gained market access to the Canadian province of Ontario. Players in Ontario will now have access to games including Aloha Spirit XtraLock and upcoming Elysium Studios release Driven.

The approval marks the company’s debut in the North American market, extending Swintt’s reach to 11 countries. It is licensed in Malta, Germany and the Netherlands.

Swintt CEO David Mann said: “Swintt is delighted to have received AGCO approval for its games in Ontario and we’re very excited to now have the chance to take this new and dynamic market by storm. Being certified to launch in Ontario is definitely a huge step for the company that will enable us to showcase our brand to new audiences on the global stage.”

AGCO tells Ontario operators to stop offering WBA bets

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has told Ontario-registered sportsbook operators to stop offering and accepting wagers on World Boxing Association (WBA) events, effective immediately. It said the measure was being taken “to protect the Ontario betting public following concerns that WBA-sanctioned boxing matches are not adequately being safeguarded against match-fixing and insider betting.”