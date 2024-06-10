Greentube expands Caesars Digital partnership with Ontario launch

Markus Antl, director of Global Sales and key account management at Greentube, said this launch will propel the company in the Canadian market.

The launch with Caesars Digital sees Greentube reach a substantial new audience in Ontario and underpins the popularity of the supplier’s games library in the region.

Press release.- Greentube has expanded its collaboration with Caesars Digital after launching its high-performing content portfolio with the operator in Ontario.

Players visiting Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Canadian province can now enjoy a wide offering of popular titles from Greentube, including exclusive access to the latest launch, Silver-Lux: Big Win Spinner, and games localized for North American audiences.

The launch in Ontario comes hot on the heels of a rollout with Caesars Digital in New Jersey and Michigan, where players have resonated well with titles such as Thunder Cash, Dolphin’s Pearl, Diamond Cash Mighty Buffalo, and Charming Lady’s Boom.

North America is a region of key strategic importance for Greentube, and after receiving its supplier license from the regulator in Ontario in late 2023, its content has gone live with many leading local operators.

Markus Antl, director of Global Sales and Key Account Management at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to extend our already successful partnership with Caesars Digital and launch in another North American region together. Players in Ontario are enjoying our content, and this launch will further propel our foothold in this exciting market.”

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of Online Gaming at Caesars Digital, said: “We have seen Greentube’s content perform well with our customers in the United States, and we’re excited about the potential for success in Ontario. We’re pleased to take this collaboration to new levels and introduce Greentube’s diverse and proven content to an even wider player base.”