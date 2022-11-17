Evolution launches second New Jersey live casino studio

Evolution opened its first US casino studio in New Jersey back in August 2018.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of its second New Jersey live casino studio, the company’s fifth studio serving the fast-developing US iGaming market. Evolution was the first company to launch live casinos for players in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Connecticut.

Evolution opened its first US casino studio in New Jersey back in August 2018 and this new purpose-built studio launched on November 10th following approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Operators will now have access to even more of Evolution’s wide range of online live casino games for this market, including the brand-new Football Studio – the first live dealer variant of a top card game available in North America, following the First Person launch of the game back in September this year.

Jacob Claesson, chief executive officer of North America, commented: “This is another exciting landmark for our operations in North America. Our aim has been simple when it comes to this market, to provide the best possible entertainment experience to the players while giving our operators the games and tools needed to stay ahead.

“The studio was built thanks to the strong demand that we see in the state and will cater for our expansion in the years to come. It will give us the space needed to continue bringing new games to players in New Jersey.”

Claesson continued: “More tables and games will be launching in the coming weeks and months as we continue to hire additional people, continuing to build our incredible team in North America and offer exciting new opportunities to both operators and players.”