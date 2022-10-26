Ezugi expands its offering with a new Playbook Engineering

The new tool contains a full suite of UKGC-certified games.

Press release.- Ezugi, the live casino solutions provider, today announced that it has strengthened its partnership with Playbook Engineering by offering UKGC-certified games across eight different operator brands on the Playbook betting platform.

Having become part of the Evolution Group in early 2019—and with over 10 years of experience in the iGaming sector—Ezugi has now taken the next step in its growth and development by going live with its first operator in the UK.

This latest agreement with Playbook Engineering is exclusive to the UK market and makes the following wide selection of UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission) certified Ezugi live dealer games available on the Playbook platform: Andar Bahar, Blackjack, Blackjack Salon Privé, Unlimited Blackjack Baccarat, Roulette, Auto-Roulette, Teen Patti, Bet on Teen Patti, Cricket War, Dragon Tiger, and Lucky 7.

Offering a global betting platform, Playbook Engineering provides a service to both established iGaming operators and new entrants. According to Playbook, “betting is first and foremost about entertainment and we provide our operators with the tools that will enable them to acquire, retain and entertain their customers.” The Playbook platform includes not only sportsbook, casino, live casino and virtual content, but also player account management, payment and KYC (Know Your Customer) solutions, promotions and bonusing, and CRM.

Ceiron Jones, Head Of Casino at Playbook, said: “Increasing our product offering has been a key objective for Playbook this year, so we’re thrilled to be able to now offer UKGC-certified Ezugi content on our platform. Ezugi’s focus on creating unique experiences for players is something that we’re particularly excited about.

“Ezugi has a great mix of games and we’re confident that players in the UK will love them. Blackjack Salon Privé in particular, which is specifically aimed at high rollers, is a perfect fit for a number of our operators. We’re already seeing these titles resonate with customers and can’t wait for the reaction from players.”

Balraj Bambhra, UK Territory Key Account Manager at Ezugi, commented: “Making Ezugi’s rich mix of games available to operators in the UK—and through such a respected platform as Playbook—is another big and exciting step for our company. It is a landmark moment for us, as it will increase both our visibility amongst UK operators and awareness of Ezugi’s classic and unique casino titles amongst players.”

