Explore the supernatural in Blueprint Gaming’s Halloween adventure Full Moon Fever

The Free Games bonus is triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols.

Just in time for Halloween, Blueprint Gaming’s launches its latest slot Full Moon Fever.

Press release.- The misty, moonlit streets of Victorian London play host to howling werewolves in Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot launch Full Moon Fever. Just in time for Halloween, this feature-rich addition to the studio’s Q4 games roadmap offers undiscovered riches when the full moon rises.

Flickering streetlamps provide an eery glow to the game board, accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack of clock strikes and howls to provide an immersive gameplay experience for players.

Full Moon Fever’s expanding wilds enhance every spin. Whenever wild symbols land on reels 2, 3, 4, or 5, they increase and become stacked wilds, offering players increased winning potential.

The Free Games bonus is triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols, which also activates the upgrading symbol mechanic. This boosts the potential for substantial spooky wins, as wild symbols on selected reels transform into stacked wilds, providing expanded winning opportunities with every spin.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Enjoy the thrills of the Halloween season with our latest slot release, Full Moon Fever. The game’s various features are presented in a popular wolf theme that has been given the Halloween treatment that will surely make for an engaging player experience.

“We’re sure the game will serve as another great addition to the Blueprint catalogue, following on from the success of Q4’s opening launch Big Catch Bass Fishing Megaways.”

See also: Get your claws on big rewards in Blueprint Gaming’s latest fishing-themed slot Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King