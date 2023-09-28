Get your claws on big rewards in Blueprint Gaming’s latest fishing-themed slot Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King

The familiar charm and aesthetic of the original game’s backdrop are back.

Blueprint Gaming adds another hit to its selection of aquatic-themed games.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s mastery of the oceans and all its bounty returns for an anticipated sequel with Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King.

The familiar charm and aesthetic of the original game’s backdrop are back, with colourful crustaceans consuming the screen as the fisherman helps players with a host of features and the iconic Jackpot King Progressive Jackpot System.

Gameplay is inspired by Blueprint’s seafaring success as players look to reel in rewards with this sequel. Dive back into the excitement of the deep sea with the Free Spins feature, activated by landing three or more bonus symbol triggers.

During this round, the skilled fisherman stands ready to assist – any that appear in view become wilds, ensuring wins for every crustacean that surfaces on the same spin.

Fishermen also hold the key to an ocean of winning opportunities. Collecting four upgrades the size of every crustacean, awarding five extra spins, while collecting enough eventually makes every crustacean worth 50x the bet.

Unlock upgrades and additional spins by triggering the Extra Big Splash feature. This is triggered when any golden fisherman symbol lands in view, offering players the chance to reveal new bonuses and extend their gameplay with extra spins.

Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch also features the now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other. It joins other recent releases such as “Mega Bars: Find the Lady” and “Big Catch Bass Fishing” in the exclusive Jackpot King ranks, designed to increase engagement for players and drive revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King builds on the success of its predecessor and adds another hit to our already established selection of aquatic-themed games using the Jackpot King progressive Jackpot system.

“We’ve taken what worked with the original release and built it into another carefully crafted seafaring experience full of features and sounds of the sea as an accompanying theme.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming goes wild in “Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt”