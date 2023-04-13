Exclusive launches of Lady Luck Games’ Popeye slot game celebrated across multiple platforms

Players can join Popeye on his adventures as they spin the reels and try their luck for big wins.

The official global launch is scheduled for April 20.

Press release.- Lady Luck Games, a premier developer of high-quality slot games, is proud to announce a series of exclusive regional releases of its highly anticipated Popeye slot game in collaboration with King Features Syndicate, on various leading gaming platforms. The official global launch is scheduled for 20th April 2023.

The exclusive regional releases include partnerships with Danske Licens Spil for Danish players, Novibet catering to the Greek market, Tipobet365 for their global audience, White Hat Gaming for players in the UK, and Betsson.

Through these tailored partnerships, Lady Luck Games demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players worldwide, reinforcing the company’s strategy for global expansion and building strong relationships with leading operators in different regions.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and CEO of Lady Luck Games, said, “We are excited to bring our captivating and immersive Popeye slot game to a global audience through these exclusive regional launches with leading brands in the industry. We believe that our engaging gaming experience, combined with the strong market presence of these leading platforms, will be a winning combination for players worldwide.”

The Popeye slot game brings the iconic spinach-loving sailor and his friends to life with engaging graphics, exciting features, and an immersive gaming experience. Players can join Popeye on his adventures as they spin the reels and try their luck for big wins.

These exclusive regional releases mark significant milestones in Lady Luck Games’ growth strategy, paving the way for the upcoming global launch on 20th April 2023. The company remains dedicated to bringing quality games to players worldwide and will continue to partner with industry leaders to achieve this goal.

