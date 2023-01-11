Exacta Systems signs partnership with Wyoming Downs

Exacta Systems will launch its Historical Horse Racing in Wyoming.

US.- Exacta Systems, a provider of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) products, has signed a new partnership with Wyoming Downs, an operator of fourteen off-track wagering locations in Wyoming. The firm will provide the horseracing operator with its game systems.

Jeff Clifford, Vice President of Sales for Exacta Systems, said: “Exacta Systems has been a driving force behind the HHR industry for over seven years now, and we are proud to continue our growth with such a well-respected partner like Wyoming Downs.”

Rick Cook, Chief Operating Officer for Wyoming Downs, added: “Exacta excels in its ability to offer gaming operators the opportunity to connect to the industry’s leading third-party game manufacturers. With game titles from leading manufacturers like IGT, AGS, Incredible Technologies, and Gaming Arts, we are excited to have Exacta as our HHR partner.”

Wyoming Downs owns and operates live horse racing and simulcast off-track facilities in the state. It is the only privately owned racetrack in Wyoming.

Recently, Exacta Systems entered a licence IP agreement with gaming technology supplier Bluberi. The firm plans to use Bluberi’s content to provide more Historical Horse Racing (HHR) offerings.

