Exacta Systems to add content from Bluberi

US.- Exacta Systems is entering a licence IP agreement with gaming technology supplier Bluberi. The firm plans to use Bluberi’s content to provide more Historical Horse Racing (HHR) offerings.

Exacta Systems chief revenue officer Ross O’Hanley said: “We remain focused on cost rationalization efforts to protect our margins during a volatile and difficult macroeconomic backdrop, while ensuring our organic investment behind our key initiatives such as GAN Sports and Super RGS.”

Bluberi chief commercial officer Casey Whalen added: “Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games.”

In May, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. It initially went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode.

