Evoplay ready to expand in LatAm with Sportingtech partnership

Evoplay’s game portfolio will now be available to Sportingtech’s operator partners.

Sportingtech will benefit from Evoplay’s top-performing LatAm titles.

Press release.- Premium online slots provider Evoplay, has announced its latest partnership with Sportingtech, in a move that will greatly boost its presence in the LatAm market.

Sportingtech boasts almost 10,000 casino games in its portfolio and will now benefit from Evoplay’s vast array of top-performing LatAm titles.

The deal follows Evoplay’s extensive success across the LatAm market, with its sports-themed instant games, including Penalty Shoot-out, proving a particular hit with local players, as well as its Brazilian Carnival-themed slot Hot Rio Nights.

Under the agreement, Evoplay’s game portfolio will now be available to Sportingtech’s operator partners, and the studio’s popularity with LatAm players is expected to provide a significant uplift to engagement and revenue.

Marking the latest partnership for Evoplay, the innovative provider has signed multiple deals with major partners in the last 12 months, including Bragg Gaming, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Relax Gaming and GiG.

Commenting on the partnership, Vladimir Malakchi, CCO at Evoplay, said: “LatAm has been a huge success for us over the past year as we grew our bet totals by 560 per cent, and the region remains a top priority for our long-term plans as we look to expand our customer base and audience reach even further.

”We’re very proud to be partnering with Sportingtech, one of the most recognised platform brands not only in LatAm, but globally, and with our innovative titles being hugely popular, we’re sure to continue growing even more rapidly now with Sportingtech.”

As a leading igaming studio, Evoplay has enjoyed an outstanding 12 months.

As well as going live with multiple tier-one providers, including Bragg Gaming, Fortuna Entertainment Group and Relax Gaming, the company also won the coveted Innovation in Casino Entertainment award as well as Casino/Slots Developer of the Year at the 2022 SBC Awards.

In addition, at EGR’s 2023 B2B Awards, Evoplay was awarded the Innovation in Mobile category, a testament to Evoplay’s reputation as one of the industry’s most exciting suppliers.