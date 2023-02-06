Evolution to showcase Funky Time and Extra Chilli Epic Spins live game shows at ICE London 2023

ICE London 2023 will be held from February 7 to 9 at ExCeL London.

Evolution Group will showcase a selection of its new online games for 2023 from its Group brands at ICE London 2023.

Press release.- Evolution Group is ready to land on ICE London 2023 with a bunch of new games from its Group brands: Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, Nolimit City and DigiWheel. The event heralds 100-plus new games in all to be released by Evolution Group across 2023.

Among the new games being premiered at ICE London from Evolution is Funky Time, a ’70’s disco-themed, bonus and multiplier-laden extravaganza and Evolution’s biggest new game show since Crazy Time.

The game features a state-of-the-art DigiWheel that generates numerous random multipliers per round, which can even further multiply winnings on either numbers, letters or bonus games.

Another major new live game show from Evolution is Extra Chilli Epic Spins, an innovative merging of live casino and slots, bringing Big Time Gaming’s Extra Chilli six-reel slot action together with live game show entertainment. With several interactive, unique features and bonus rounds, this is a social experience perhaps best described as “real-time slots with friends”.

Ezugi extends its live casino choice with Ultimate Roulette, the brand’s first live game show, and Video Blackjack, with innovative in-game player-to-player video. Ezugi will have further cause to celebrate at ICE London, as 2023 marks the company’s 10th anniversary.

On the online slots front, there’s a host of new Evolution Group launches at ICE. NetEnt leads with Buster’s Bones, where mischievous canines prowl the Wild West to fetch great multiplier bones, while Taco Fury XXXtreme’s post-apocalyptic food truck serves Expanding Wilds seasoned with XXXtreme Spins for an enhanced win potential.

Red Tiger premieres Wrigley’s World, the scrapyard racing adventures of a roguish goblin where players may double their winnings with the Double Boost feature.

Big Time Gaming, creators of the renowned Megaways slots mechanic, shows a selection of new games including The Race, which brings duplicating Wilds for a real adrenaline rush of explosive wins, and Big Bad Bison, Gifts of Fortune, Over the Moon, Vegas Rush and Max Megaways 2.

Nolimit City, known for its trademark dark and edgy game themes, will show off its newest release Dead Canary, as well as other well-known titles from its portfolio of thought-provoking titles, and exciting mechanics such as xWays and xNudge.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “2022 was a very successful year for Evolution Group in terms of new games, and 2023 is going to be even stronger!

“We are launching our biggest game show since Crazy Time, and continuing to combine slots with live in various formats as we pursue exciting hybrid opportunities across our brands.

“We will continue to expand our library of great games from our fantastic and distinctive brands, and create numerous games to entertain and excite players globally and in specific regions around the world.”

Haushalter added: “Collectively, we ensure that we have something for everyone, and that pledge is reflected in the new games on show at ICE. But this is really just the tip of the iceberg!

“Our games portfolios are carefully curated to meet the needs of all player types — and during 2023 we are creating an incredible 100-plus new games across Evolution Group. This is a massively exciting year for Evolution, and ICE is the perfect preview opportunity!”