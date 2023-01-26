Red Tiger introduces Blood Suckers Megaways

Red Tiger’s Blood Suckers Megaways allows players to hunt down creatures of the night in epic revamp.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched Blood Suckers Megaways, a chilling revamp of the renowned NetEnt classic enhanced by the industry-changing MegawaysTM mechanics. This macabre game, where players are advised to hang tight onto their wooden stakes as they slay the vampires, comes in addition to great Red Tiger remakes of further successful heritage NetEnt titles, such as Gonzo’s Quest Megaways and Piggy Riches Megaways.

Creatures of the dark manifest onto the blood-soaked reels as the game’s noir ambience tests the player’s nerves. Sliding the top of the randomly appearing coffins aside, players must drive a wooden stake through the sleeping vampire’s hearts for valuable rewards.

Random and Super Wilds will either summon symbols to complement Megaways matches or evoke random Ways Multipliers onto the reels, respectively. If at least 3 Scatters club together on the reels, they will take the player to Free Spins—the more Scatters, the more coffins the lucky players can open at the beginning of the Bonus Round.

Unveiling the rewards in the coffins by killing the undead monsters, players can enter the mouldy mausoleum for Free Spins, where they may be empowered by random Wilds, Super Wilds, Bonus Spins, and Wins Multipliers for potentially greater wins.

Gionata La Torre, chief executive officer Europe at Evolution, said: “The sinister creatures of the classic NetEnt title make a second appearance in this epic revamp, spiced up with exciting new features. The team has done a fantastic job bringing together the best signature elements from our versatile brand portfolio to create a game that will thrill and entertain new and returning players alike. Better keep the garlic and holy water close – it’s time to go vampire hunting in Blood Suckers Megaways!”

See also: Red Tiger launches unique timed jackpot games in Michigan