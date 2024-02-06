Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Livespins

Livespins is a B2B social streaming game provider that enables operators to offer their players the opportunity to bet behind their favourite streamers, brand ambassadors and influencers.

Press release.- Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Livespins Holding. The acquisition will be for a total up-front cash consideration of EUR 5m.

In addition, Evolution will pay an earn-out based on Livespins’ performance in 2026. Completion of the transaction is planned for H1 2024 and is subject to certain closing conditions.

Livespins integrates into an operator’s casino lobby via API, allowing multiple players to place a bet to team up and “bet behind” the streamer for a chance to win together. If the streamer wins, the players win too, in what is an exciting shared experience.

According to Evolution, the acquisition of Livespins fits perfectly into the “Product Leap” strategy, where the ambition is to break boundaries and bring product innovation to end users. Livespins will further strengthen Evolution’s online gaming portfolio by adding a new social category of live entertainment with a novel way of playing.

Livespins will continue as a brand in its own right within the Evolution Group – alongside Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, No Limit City and DigiWheel– adding a new type of player experience to the group’s product offering.

Martin Carlesund, CEO of Evolution said, “Livespins is a unique proposition that has shown solid engagement metrics and adoption by players and one we believe will be a great addition to the Evolution portfolio. “Over the years, we have garnered a reputation for identifying new and interesting technology which is why I’m thrilled that we have reached an agreement with Livespins.”

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, commented: “Playing along with a streamer is a whole new way to play online casino games. This was on our roadmap, so when the opportunity with Livespins arose, things moved quickly.

“Bringing together the fantastic tech, processes and know-how of the team at Livespins with Evolution’s huge game portfolio, we will provide Livespins immediately with unparalleled distribution power via our One Stop Shop (OSS) integration. Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms have proven the popularity of live streaming while playing online casino games. We think players would love to play along with them and now that will be possible now, right from the Evolution lobby.”

Chris Scicluna, CEO of Livespins said, “This is an unprecedented milestone for Livespins and we couldn’t be happier to be joining the Evolution Group. “We are still in the start-up phase of our business and to attract the attention of Evolution, is incredibly rewarding. It also is a reflection of all the hard work that our team has poured into this concept since we launched and the unwavering belief that this product would revolutionise the industry.”