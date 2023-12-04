Evolution launches Crazy Coin Flip and Super Sic Bo in the US

Crazy Coin Flip launched with multiple operators in New Jersey on December 4, and Super Sic Bo is due to launch in Pennsylvania and West Virginia on December 7.

US debut for Evolution’s Crazy Coin Flip, a unique slot game with live bonus round and Super Sic Bo, a super-engaging live version of the ancient dice game.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Crazy Coin Flip live slot and the coming soon launch of Super Sic Bo in the United States. Crazy Coin Flip is now streaming live to players in New Jersey from the company’s live casino studio in Atlantic City, and Super Sic Bo will go live on December 7, streaming live to players in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Crazy Coin Flip combines the best of RNG slots and live casino into an exciting and memorable experience for the player. The game features three engaging and entertaining phases: a qualifying slot, an against-the-clock Top-Up slot, and finally the live Coin Flip bonus round. This final live round offers all the excitement and suspense of a classic game show, as multipliers are accumulated and the coin is flipped to determine whether the winning side is red or blue.

The Crazy Coin Flip launch marks the US debut of this one-of-a-kind live slot, which has proven to be popular with online players from around the world.

In the hugely popular Super Sic Bo, just as in the original dice game, players bet on the outcome of a three standard-dice shake. To add an exciting twist, random multipliers of up to 1,000x are applied to a number of bet spots, giving the potential for large multiplied payouts.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: “Evolution revolutionised the live casino market worldwide by creating the live game shows category with Dream Catcher 2017, and following it up with many more innovative and entertaining game show titles over the years. Crazy Coin Flip is a unique first – an innovative live slot game that builds in the live game show experience, and we are so excited to bring it to our US audience for the first time.”

He added: “What’s more, the addition of Super Sic Bo greatly enhances the diversity of our unrivalled product portfolio in the US. The simplicity of the gameplay combined with the engaging use of multipliers creates an authentic game, appealing to a wide range of players.”

Crazy Coin Flip launched with multiple operators in New Jersey on December 4, and Super Sic Bo is due to launch in Pennsylvania and West Virginia on December 7. Both games are due to go live in additional states during 2024.