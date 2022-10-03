EveryMatrix wins Veikkaus public tender for Online Casino Games as a Service

EveryMatrix has been awarded the public tender to provide the Finnish state-owned gaming and lottery monopoly Veikkaus with a vast library of casino content.

Press release.- The six years agreement was awarded to EveryMatrix after a competitive procurement process. Veikkaus will integrate the supplier’s CasinoEngine solution, the iGaming Integration Platform, and source a catalogue of 65 game providers, with more to be added in the upcoming years.

EveryMatrix will also distribute proprietary content from its gaming studios, Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, and content from its exclusive SlotMatrix partners, among other top premium vendors.

With over 2 million loyal customers, the Finnish monopoly Veikkaus is a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA). The operator is directing its revenues to the benefit of Finnish society. Veikkaus supports a wide range of social causes in the fields of culture, sports, science, youth work, social welfare, and health.

Stian Hornsletten, chief commercial officer of EveryMatrix, says: “Winning Veikkaus as a client marks another major milestone for EveryMatrix. We are already working with several other state-owned monopolies and have enough experience in the field to deliver the best service to Veikkaus. Our team looks forward to supporting Veikkaus in their journey, and we are keen to get started as soon as possible.”

Jan Hagelberg, chief product officer at Veikkaus, comments: “We are very happy and look forward to starting cooperation with EveryMatrix. Veikkaus is constantly improving its offering to stay as the number one operator for Finnish casino players.

“While serving our players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available, providing the best entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy. EveryMatrix’s full-service platform offers us one of the industry’s best catalogues of games, including its proprietary in-house portfolio.”