EveryMatrix onboards Supremeland Gaming to SlotMatrix RGS

With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios.

B2B iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix announces a new SlotMatrix RGS partnership with the Swedish-American technology company Supremeland Gaming.

Press release.- Supremeland Gaming will become one of the SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners. Bringing its expertise in producing state-of-the-art video slots, the studio focuses on the emerging U.S. market and aims to impact the landscape with unique and engaging gaming content.

Razvan Haiduc, CEO of EveryMatrix Games, comments: “Adding Supremeland among our exclusive partners is an important milestone we managed to achieve. Their presence and expertise in the U.S. market makes the company an excellent partner in our quest to grow our footprint in the North American iGaming landscape.”

Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, says: “At Supremeland, we are excited to be working together with EveryMatrix to offer revolutionizing games to the rapidly growing iGaming market.

“We believe that, by combining Supremeland Gaming´s highly creative and innovative game development with EveryMatrix market-leading technology, extensive network, and deep industry experience, we’ll create a gaming portfolio that perfectly suits the U.S. landscape.”

SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. It offers relevant game content to operators and can be easily integrated with any gaming platform on the market, enabling instant revenue and a game offering boost.

With SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios as well as other SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners available in over 17 markets worldwide.