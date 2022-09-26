EveryMatrix and Intralot launch landmark new website for Morocco state lottery, MDJS

Following a landmark agreement inked in April of 2022, EveryMatrix and Intralot have delivered a new online solution to MDJS (La Marocaine des Jeux & des Sports en Ligne).

Press release.- Intralot is one of the pioneers in the Lottery and Gaming sector, with a comprehensive portfolio of products across the lottery and betting verticals and the incumbent provider to MDJS, the state-owned operator offering sports betting and other games of chance in Morocco. Intralot and EveryMatrix have delivered a bespoke interactive solution to MDJS.

With more than thousands of points of sale across Morocco, MDJS has now enhanced its online betting platform for the only legal sports betting brand in the country.

EveryMatrix provides its OddsMatrix, a leading fully managed sportsbook solution, GamMatrix PAM, paired with additional content like lottery games from Intralot, virtual sports, and instant games from CasinoEngine, the provider’s Integration and Productivity Platform.

EveryMatrix also handles KYC and payments through its platform solution and supports MDJS’s marketing and operational efforts through its Managed Services division.

Ebbe Groes, CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “This new agreement will open the door to EveryMatrix’s expansion beyond Europe, where we have a particularly strong position. We’re committed to increasing our footprint in sports betting, especially in the WLA space, where our platform is a natural fit.

“The partnership with Intralot and MDJS marks a milestone for our sports division, and I’m beyond thrilled to be working together with such renowned names. EveryMatrix is committed to supporting its clients and partners with the best-in-class technology. We’ll continue our string of investments in our portfolio to ensure Intralot and MDJS offer truly spectacular player experiences to their punters with the next step being the integration of Intralot lottery games for online sales on the MDJS website.”

Mohammed Karim EL Yaakoubi, general manager of Intralot Maroc, comments: “With this agreement, Intralot partners with one of the leading B2B providers in the world today. With Intralot’s strong local presence and a best-of-breed retail technology, we will jointly set out to ambitiously grow the online presence of MDJS with safe, responsible, and world-class quality products. Intralot is the leading provider for the WLA sector today, and through our collaboration with EveryMatrix, we will provide better service to our valued customer, MDJS.”