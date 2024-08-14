EveryMatrix goes live in Ontario with DraftKings

EveryMatrix has more than 300 global customers with North American licenses in Ontario, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Press release.- EveryMatrix will provide DraftKings customers in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, with games from its in-house studios including Armadillo Studios via seamless integration with SlotMatrix, its proprietary B2B aggregation and content provision offering.

The Ontario launch is the third North American territory to see EveryMatrix content go live with DraftKings, following New Jersey in June last year. EveryMatrix now has more than 300 global customers with North American licences in Ontario, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Erik Nyman, President of EveryMatrix Americas, said: “EveryMatrix is thrilled to expand our partnership with DraftKings into Canada and the largest province, Ontario.

“This means we now reach half of the country’s population and marks yet another important milestone for the company. DraftKings is one of the largest igaming and sportsbook operators in North America and we are one step closer to full market penetration with them.”