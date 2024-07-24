beBettor partners with EveryMatrix for light touch financial vulnerability checks

beBettor technology will be integrated across several of EveryMatrix's modular platform products.

Through this partnership, the company aims to create a frictionless financial vulnerability-checking process.

Press release.- Data analytics platform beBettor has partnered with EveryMatrix to provide its UK-licenced operator partners with frictionless financial vulnerability checks.

In response to Summer 2023 consultations and the new UK Gambling Commission regulation coming into force at the end of August this year, beBettor checks will identify financial vulnerability such as where a customer is subject to bankruptcy orders or has a history of unpaid debts.

According to the company, checks will initially be introduced at a higher threshold of £500 net deposits in a rolling 30-day period from 30th August 2024. This threshold will then fall to £150 net deposits in a rolling 30-day period from 28th February 2025.

beBettor technology will be integrated across several of EveryMatrix’s modular platform products to further strengthen its operator partners’ responsible gambling controls for all UK players.

Jake Cachia, head of compliance, EveryMatrix, said: “As a business, we pride ourselves in delivering the best service to our operator partners. This will provide our customers with additional robust responsible gambling controls while meeting new UK requirements without any friction so we’re delighted to be working together with beBettor.”

Sonny Cott, beBettor chief insights officer, said: “Our aim is to help operators fully meet this new UKGC requirement in a seamless way that minimises business impact. As the 30th August deadline approaches, we are seeing more and more UK-licenced operators opt for our frictionless and non-intrusive financial vulnerability solution. Today, it’s brilliant to announce partnering with EveryMatrix as an award-winning sportsbook and iGaming supplier and I look forward to working closely with both EveryMatrix and their operator partners.”