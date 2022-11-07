EveryMatrix announces a new casino deal with KingMakers

CasinoEngine will be delivered with JackpotEngine and BonusEngine.

B2B iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix signed a new 3-year partnership with leading Nigerian sports and digital entertainment platform KingMakers trading as BetKing.

Press release.- Through this new partnership, KingMakers’ BetKing brand will integrate CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix‘s iGaming platform, giving Nigerian players access to an ever-growing library of premium content through a single integration.

CasinoEngine will be delivered with JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to boost the gaming experience through flexible jackpot customization tools and a variety of player reward features.

Stian Enger, CEO of CasinoEngine at EveryMatrix, says: “We’re very proud of the partnership with KingMakers, one of the biggest players in the Nigerian market.

“This is part of EveryMatrix’s ongoing mission to expand our reach and our first entry in the Nigerian region, which means that its players can finally enjoy the content we offer thanks to the integration with CasinoEngine, BonusEngine, and JackpotEngine.”

Lauren Holder, head of gaming at KingMakers, adds: “We are delighted to be partnering up with such a respected and successful business like EveryMatrix to provide us with a plethora of content for our Nigerian customers.

“We know our 3-year partnership will ensure our customers are provided with the most exciting and engaging games, and the deal will continue to solidify our ethos of being the brand where Africa Plays.”