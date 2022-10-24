EveryMatrix goes live in the U.S. with BetMGM

B2B iGaming supplier EveryMatrix is officially live in the U.S. market with BetMGM.

The provider will be distributing content from its in-house gaming studios on BetMGM’s platform in New Jersey.

Press release.- After announcing an agreement with iGaming operator BetMGM earlier this summer, EveryMatrix has launched its gaming portfolio in the fast-growing U.S. market.

BetMGM players will be able to enjoy popular titles from EveryMatrix’s gaming studios, including John Daly Spin It and Win It, The Lioness featuring MMA Champion Amanda Nunes, Armadillo Goes West, and the freshly released Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks.

B2B iGaming supplier EveryMatrix will distribute content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios to BetMGM’s platform through its CasinoEngine solution.

Erik Nyman, President Americas at EveryMatrix, says: “I am so delighted to announce that EveryMatrix has launched our games in the U.S. with BetMGM through our CasinoEngine platform.

“Going live in the U.S. is one of the largest undertakings an online gaming supplier can accomplish, and I am particularly proud we achieve this milestone with BetMGM, one of the most progressive operators in the industry. We are excited to advance on our roadmap initiatives with BetMGM and deliver across North America as we are licensed in multiple states.”