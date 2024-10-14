EvenBet Gaming streamlines online poker product with Poker Clubs launch

The upgraded technology will be integrated directly into the Poker Clubs application.

Platform update merges classic cash games and private clubs.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has announced a major update to its platform, with Clubs set to revolutionise the online poker experience for both operators and players.

According to the developer of online gaming software and solutions, Clubs is a “first-of-its-kind B2B product,” offering omni-channel functionality that operates across desktop and mobile devices. Private club and classic cash poker games will become available to players via a single web client.

EvenBet’s latest Poker Clubs software update aligns with the recent In-Store release, providing yet another additional revenue source for operators, and creating a solid foundation for a perfect synergy of private clubs, classic cash games and tournaments.

Clubs will also allow players to participate in all games and tournaments provided by the platform simultaneously. This potential for cross-game promotions will act as a supplementary player acquisition tool, resulting in better engagement for EvenBet’s partners, enhancing game opportunities for players.

The Poker Clubs launch will further bolster the platform, introducing pioneering updates to streamline EvenBet’s offering while retaining valuable existing features such as a private space for internal users, approval-based game participation, and finance management.

See also: Diversity issues in igaming according to EvenBet Gaming’s HR Director

The upgraded technology will be integrated directly into the Poker Clubs application, giving operators access to data on Club activity and In-Store purchases which can be utilised for player segmentation and personalisation to deliver tailored offers to specific members.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “We strive to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to optimising and diversifying our offering. The Poker Clubs platform has been hugely successful with our partners, but the latest Clubs Pro update will only strengthen the product further as we look to provide additional revenue streams and amplify acquisition and retention rates for operators.”