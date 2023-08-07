EvenBet Gaming launches new interactive platform features

The company brings social interaction to a new level, including the use of video chat functionality.

Press release.- Online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming has unveiled a series of new interactive features to its poker platform, designed to make the overall experience more fun, entertaining and sociable.

EvenBet’s latest platform upgrades comprise of three features – video chat, throwable objects and bomb pots. They are all aimed at enhancing communication and interaction among players, emulating the offline poker game experience for the digital environment.

The company’s video chat functionality allows individuals to interact with each other in real-time at specific tables, excluding tournaments and enables both camera and microphone capabilities.

Users can also express their emotions during a game by throwing objects at the opposition. They can choose one of the available 10 virtual animated objects, providing a funnier alternative to the classic emoji along with the animated emoji reactions introduced last year.

Lastly, players will be kept in suspense –with the Bomb Pot feature. When they randomly appear within a session, all players in the game are obliged to pay an ante, enabling a bigger sum to the winner of the hand. The operator controls how often a Bomb Pot occurs during the game, and the player’s consent may be required before the game can continue.

EvenBet’s enhanced social features are set to deliver a positive impact on engagement, retention and an operator’s bottom line while delivering benefits across a number of KPIs.

EvenBet Gaming CEO Dmitry Starostenkov said: “We are very excited to release these fun and engaging features within our platform.

“We are continuously looking at ways to bring elements of the offline poker experience into the online world, and now players have the opportunity to express their emotions and engage with opponents in real-time with these upgrades.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved, and we look forward to working on future enhancements that continue to evolve the digital poker experience.”