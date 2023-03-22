EvenBet Gaming publishes e-book that addresses poker launch challenges

The e-book is titled “10 main mistakes to avoid before launching an online poker room.”

The downloadable guide includes insightful solutions to help operators.

Press release.- Leading online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming, has released its latest e-book that is designed to support operators when launching an online and mobile poker offering in today’s marketplace.

The e-book titled “10 main mistakes to avoid before launching an online poker room” leans on the company’s 15+ years’ experience of launching new poker projects. It guides operators through best practices to efficiently deploy a poker business that delivers strong engagement, revenues and profits from the start.

This useful guide provides operators with a wide range of solutions to the main issues they face when setting up a digital poker offering, including:

Choosing the right business model

Understanding compliance and regulatory demands

Creating a sufficient team capable of managing poker rooms and their players

Structuring an effective promotional campaign

Intended to support businesses across the globe, in particular countries within the LatAm region, EvenBet anticipates high demand for the e-book that is available in both English and Spanish, as more operators look to establish online and mobile poker offerings.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “There’s currently very little guidance for operators who are at the beginning of the journey into launching a poker business. It’s a complex operation to rollout, particularly with limited experience in this vertical, and quite often we see the same common mistakes that lead to an inferior final product.

“Given our superior experience within the poker industry, we decided to develop this e-book and help those operators that would benefit from our insight. We made a conscious effort to make the guide as simple as possible to understand, ensuring it leads to more efficient new poker rooms being launched worldwide.”

