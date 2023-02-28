EvenBet Gaming strengthens gaming platform with KA Gaming partnership

Developer’s range of classic slots and fish/shooting games integrated.

Press release.- The online gaming software developer, EvenBet Gaming, has reached an agreement with KA Gaming to integrate the casino games developer’s range of titles onto its gaming platform in a move that elevates its content offering to new heights.

KA Gaming, which is named after its core philosophy to deliver “Kick-Ass” content to players across the globe, has just under 500 titles in its content library including over 40 fish/shooting games, such as popular titles King Octopus and Space Cat.

The experienced and trusted studio has a strong reputation across Asia and beyond for delivering truly engaging omnichannel slots titles for land-based, online, and mobile.

The addition of KA Gaming’s suite of titles further strengthens EvenBet’s gaming platform offering, which already hosts over 1,000 games from the world’s leading game providers.

Designed to boost player retention rates and lifetime value, the platform has a single back-office for greater operation efficiency and delivers entertaining casino and mini-games experiences straight from the poker room.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “We’ve long been admirers of KA Gaming and its unique approach to casino games. Securing this deal to add the company’s content to our own gaming platform is great news for our operator customers, particularly those in Asia considering KA Gaming’s existing standing in this part of the world.”

David Charnley, commercial manager at KA Gaming, said: “Partnering with EvenBet Gaming provides us with the perfect opportunity to reach new operators and players with our entertaining content. EvenBet has produced an innovative poker and gaming platform, and we truly believe players will appreciate the exciting titles that we have to offer.”