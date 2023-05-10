Althaus has been promoted from assistant general manager, effective immediately.

US.- Rush Street Gaming has announced that casino industry veteran Eric Althaus has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, effective immediately. Althaus previously served as vice president of gaming, overseeing all gaming operations.

Before joining Rivers, Eric was president and general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in West Virginia. Before that, he served as vice president and general manager of Gun Lake Casino in Michigan. He began his casino career as a table games dealer and supervisor at Midwestern casinos.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “Eric’s leadership and familiarity with Rivers Casino Philadelphia will allow for a seamless transition and continuity with key initiatives. Our entire Rivers Casino Philly team has been doing a terrific job. We’re looking forward to the upcoming unveiling of the much-anticipated Martorano’s Prime, along with other exciting projects in 2023.”

Althaus commented: “We have amazing talent here in Philly, and we’re continuing the strong forward momentum we’ve gained over the past year. Our success is the direct result of the team’s hard work and dedication.”

Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino have made a deal with MSC Cruises under which the cruise line will grant Rush Reward members at all Rivers Casino locations an annual cruise benefit. The benefit applies to most of the company’s ships worldwide.

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); Schenectady, New York; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue exceeds $500m for first time

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $515.2m in March. That’s an increase of 11.35 per cent compared March 2022 and the first time that revenue has surpassed half a billion since legalised gambling began in 2006.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to $225.4m, while retail table games revenue decreased 8.9 per cent to $85.8m.