Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino seal rewards deal with MSC Cruises

The cruise line will grant Rush Reward members at Rivers Casino locations an annual cruise benefit.

US.- Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino have made a deal with MSC Cruises under which the cruise line will grant Rush Reward members at all Rivers Casino locations an annual cruise benefit. The benefit applies to most of the company’s ships worldwide.

The tier status of each Rivers Casino Rush Rewards member determines the level of their yearly MSC Cruises reward. Members with black, platinum, and gold cards will all receive benefits.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to offer complimentary travel on MSC Cruises’ modern and glamorous ships to our Rivers Casino guests. Their world-class, amenity-rich fleet and incredible selection of destinations offer a sophisticated travel experience for Rivers’ most valued customers.”

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, added: “Expanding MSC Cruises’ relationship with Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino allows us to offer their most loyal players an incredible travel benefit that stretches worldwide.

“Our ships visit ports in dozens of countries across the globe, and they cater to people in search of new adventures. The future of cruising is bright, and the more we grow, the more opportunities we’ll have for Rivers Casino players to explore the world with us.”

In January, Rivers Casino opened a new venue in the US. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino. Representatives from Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Rush Street Gaming and the City of Portsmouth cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Rush Street Interactive signs deal with Design Works Gaming

Online gaming provider Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has signed a partnership with game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG). BetRivers players in New Jersey now have access DWG games.

RSI, which operates BetRivers Online and PlaySugarHouse in the US, is offering DWG games to players in New Jersey via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform. Some of the games are Break the Bounty LuckyTap and 10x Fortune. RSI expects to also bring DWG content to players in other regulated US markets over the next year.