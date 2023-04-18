Pennsylvania gaming revenue exceeds $500m for first time

Revenue from online gaming was up 25.4 per cent to $148.1m.

The Gaming Control Board has reported revenue of $515.2m for March.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $515.2m in March. That’s an increase of 11.35 per cent compared March 2022 and the first time that revenue has surpassed half a billion since legalised gambling began in 2006.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to $225.4m, while retail table games revenue decreased 8.9 per cent to $85.8m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $80.9m, an increase of 27 per cent from March 2022. Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $68.5m, a year-over-year increase of 32 per cent. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $60.4m.

Revenue from online gaming was up 25.4 per cent at $148.1m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National reported $62.3m, Valley Forge Casino Resort $31.8m and Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $30.5m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $63.5m.

The sports betting handle was $723.5m, up 1.2 per cent from March 2022’s $714.9m. Valley Forge, and partner FanDuel generated $23.8m from $280.7m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $12.3m from a $187.8m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $56.4m, while Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $36.9m.

Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $212.3m for March.

