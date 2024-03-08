EPG and SONIO join forces to revolutionize verification process for paylado users

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the significant acceleration of the verification process.

Press release.- EPG Financial Services, a German-owned subsidiary of the Merkur Group and a financial payment service provider, has announced the partnership between paylado, its innovative e-wallet app, and SONIO, a leading innovator in identity verification solutions.

The goal of this strategic partnership is to enhance and expedite the user verification process for the cutting-edge e-wallet platform, which allows digitizing cash money.

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the significant acceleration of the verification process, providing users with a seamless and efficient experience. By simply taking a photo of their ID/passport and completing a quick selfie, users can now undergo the verification process with unprecedented ease.

The integration of advanced technology includes this selfie that acts as a liveness check, ensuring authenticity and preventing the use of pre-existing images. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is leveraged to read and analyse the provided ID, comparing it with the captured selfie to ensure a secure and accurate verification process.

Users will experience instant confirmation regarding their verification status, with paylado accounts promptly upgraded to fully verified upon successful completion of the process. This streamlined approach not only enhances security measures but also provides a swift and hassle-free onboarding experience for paylado users.

The SONIO Orchestration Layer substantially enhances the customer onboarding experience by seamlessly integrating with any chosen service. It consolidates various service offerings available in the market for paylado into a unified Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solution. Furthermore, it guarantees adherence to regulatory standards, ensuring compliance across all interactions.

Daniel Diehl, director of Product at paylado, said: “We are thrilled to partner with SONIO to redefine the user verification within the paylado application. SONIO’s cutting-edge technology ensures a robust and efficient process, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of a fully verified paylado account in no time.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital identity verification, setting new standards for speed, security, and user convenience. SONIO and paylado are committed to driving innovation and creating a safer and more accessible digital financial environment for users worldwide.”

Dieter Kindl, chief business officer at SONIO, added, “I am delighted to extend our support to paylado by offering our innovative solutions. We are eager to collaborate closely and grow in partnership with them. Furthermore, I would like to highlight our single integration approach, which enables paylado to swiftly adapt to any changes in regulatory requirements or compliance directives, ensuring a seamless KYC process.”

This partnership will not only enhance paylado’s operational efficiency but also significantly contribute to the fintech industry’s efforts to combat financial crime and ensure user safety. By combining paylado’s robust payment processing platform with SONIO’s cutting-edge verification platform, the two companies are well-positioned to lead the industry towards a more secure and compliant future.