Entain names Amanda Brown as independent non-executive director

UK.- London-listed Entain has named Amanda Brown as an independent non-executive director and a member of its Remuneration Committee.

Brown, who has a degree in English from Reading University, most recently served as chief human resources officer at the insurance provider Hiscox until stepping down in 2022. She is a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee at restaurant company Mitchells & Butlers and a non-executive director and chair designate of the Remuneration Committee at Manchester Airport Group.

She has also served as non-executive director Remuneration Committee chair at Micro Focus International.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to Entain. Amanda brings a wealth of international business and board experience.

“I am confident that her skills and expertise will further enhance the Board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy.”

Last month, Entain told media partners that it is scaling back the B2C operations of its Unikrn esports business. It has closed Unikrn’s affiliate programme and the platform stopped taking deposits from customers on October 9.

Unikrn began life in 2014 as the first dedicated betting platform for esports audiences. It was set up by former Microsoft Ventures partner Rahul Sood. Entain bought the business in October 2021 in a bid to diversify beyond traditional betting offerings. It says it’s now closing the B2C business but has not clarified its plans for the rest of the brand.