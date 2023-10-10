Entain to downsize Unikrn B2C esports operations

The gaming giant has closed Unikrn’s affiliate programme.

UK.- The London-listed gambling operator Entain has told media partners that it is scaling back the B2C operations of its Unikrn esports business. It has closed Unikrn’s affiliate programme and said the platform would stop taking deposits from customers yesterday (October 9).

Unikrn began life in 2014 as the first dedicated betting platform for esports audiences. It was set up by former Microsoft Ventures partner Rahul Sood. Entain bought the business in October 2021 in a bid to diversify beyond traditional betting offerings. It says it’s now closing the B2C business but has not clarified its plans for the rest of the brand.

Entain said: “We can confirm that we are repositioning our esports offering and scaling back our direct-to-consumer operations with Unikrn.

“This is to ensure that our business is structured as effectively as possible, and so that we can best deliver on our strategy and growth plans. Unikrn has developed an industry-leading offer around esports betting, and we see significant opportunities to leverage these capabilities through our existing global brands.”

Last year, Entain had named Brian Lancey as chief marketing officer of its Unikrn esports brand ahead of a planned relaunch. At the time, Entain said it would pitch Unikrn to new audiences as the leading esports entertainment platform.

