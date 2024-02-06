Entain launches data academy for employees

Entain said the courses will last between 13 and 14 months.

UK.- London-listed Entain has launched a data academy for its employees. An initial programme will provide courses for 20 UK staff focusing on both novices who want to learn new skills and data professionals who want to improve existing knowledge. The courses last between 13 and 14 months and provide “dedicated weekly learning opportunities”.

Participating employees will receive either a Level 3 Data Technician or Level 4 Data Analyst qualification.

Entain said the initiative has three criteria: providing the opportunity to upskill, to learn how best to use data to push business success, and supporting the development of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) roles in the company.

Chief product and technology officer Satty Bhens said: “Knowledge of data, and how to apply it, is an incredibly powerful tool – and it’s important for everyone across our business to feel empowered to make the best data-driven decisions.

“This programme will give our colleagues great opportunities to train, grow their careers with us, and help set the business up for future success. We’re excited to see our colleagues taking part in the programme become data champions and hope to see the Data Academy get bigger and better in the years to come.”

