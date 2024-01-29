Entain CEE names Mikolaj Cymerman as CCO

Cymerman will also take up an advisory role with STS Holdings.

Poland.- Entain CEE has named Mikolaj Cymerman as chief commercial officer. He will also hold an advisory role on the board of the Polish sports betting operator STS Holdings, which Entain CEE bought in August.

Cymerman previously served as head of corporate development for Entain CEE and before that as business development manager and commercial manager at Entain. Earlier in his career, he worked as a sales executive at IMG Media and at Decade Sports.

He wrote on LinkedIn: “It’s been a busy and exciting start to the year, and I’m pumped to announce double news. Can’t wait to keep the momentum going with STS and SuperSport team.”

Entain CEE, focusing on central and eastern Europe, is a joint venture Emma Capital.

In December, STS named a new CEO and chairman. Entain CEO Radim Haluza took on the CEO role on January 1, while current STS CEO Mateusz Juroszek moved to the role of chairman. Haluza will retain his position as CEO of Entain CEE. He is also CEO of Croatia-based SuperSport.