Entain Foundation to fund Gordon Moody Alumni Project

The Entain Foundation will provide all of the funding for the project.

The gaming operator will fund the addiction charity’s two-year programme.

UK.- Entain’s non-profit body, the Entain Foundation, has announced that it will provide funding for a new Alumni Project to be run by the UK gambling addiction charity Gordon Moody. Initially a two-year programme, the project aims to establish a network of former problem gamblers who have been successfully treated by the charity and want to support others.

The alumni will help those who are seeking, or have recently finished, treatment through a peer mentor programme with training and supervision. The programme will provide flexible part-time and full-time paid positions for alumni at a cost of approximately £740,000 for the first two years.

The Entain Foundation, which has made donations to Gordon Moody for more than six years, will provide all of the funding for the project.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said: “We have been proud and active supporters of Gordon Moody for a number of years now and are delighted to continue that support with the funding of the charity’s Alumni Project. This is in addition to the more than £40m we have voluntarily donated to GambleAware, who commission treatments for gambling addiction across England, Scotland and Wales, free at the point of delivery.

“Gordon Moody’s Alumni Project will be the first time that those who have completed their treatment will be able to support those seeking treatment. It will provide people who are most at risk from gambling harm with direct support from those who have been in their position and recovered.”

Gordon Moody chief executive Matthew Hickey added: “The Alumni Project will help Gordon Moody reach more people who need our support by putting the voice of lived experience at the heart of both our engagement and residential services.

“Support from the Entain Foundation is crucial to help Gordon Moody grow its services and meet the demands of those needing treatment and support. We are delighted to continue our work with Entain and for their ongoing support and financial donations.”

The FTSE 100-listed gambling operator Entain has reported revenue of £4.3bn for 2022, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Underlying earnings rose by 13 per cent to £993m, coming in towards the top of its guidance range.

Online revenue was down slightly despite a 7 per cent rise in active customers, but retail revenue rose by 66 per cent as operations bounced back following the Covid-19 pandemic.

See also: Responsible gambling charities launch framework for UK education sector