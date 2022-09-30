Responsible gambling charities launch framework for UK education sector

GamCare, Ygam and Fast Forward have devised a set of principles for educators.

UK. The Responsible gambling charities GamCare, Ygam and Fast Forward have together launched a framework for the education of young people about gambling harm. They say the evidence-based principles are designed for the use of educators with young people aged seven to 24.

The charities stress that the Gambling Education Framework was developed without industry funding or influence. They’re designed for use in both formal and informal, and paid and voluntary, teaching environments in and outside of schools.

Input was received from the Gambling Prevention Education Forum, which includes organisations that provide gambling prevention education to children. GamCare, Ygam and Fast Forward also pledge to follow the framework with their own education services, thus acting as ambassadors of best practice.

GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings said: “The framework builds on our existing work with young people and highlights the need for evidence-based solutions that are straightforward, accessible and scalable.

“The framework will support professionals to raise the conversation about gambling harms and ensure education on this issue gains parity with education about other risky behaviours.”

Ygam CEO Dr Jane Rigbye added: “This framework is a practical resource for the gambling harm prevention sector and the education sector. We can maximise our impact through sharing best practices, exchanging knowledge and insights, and collaboration.”

Fast Forward CEO Allie Cherry-Byrnes said: “Taking an evidence-based approach to the prevention of harms is essential. This is the most comprehensive piece of work of its kind and the principles have been developed in line with the PSHE Association guidance on effective preventative education.”

