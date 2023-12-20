STS names new CEO and chairman

The Polish sports betting operator has been acquired by Entain.

Poland.- STS has named a new CEO and chairman following its acquisition by Entain CEE. Entain CEO Radim Haluza will take on the CEO role on January 1, while current STS CEO Mateusz Juroszek will move to the role of chairman. Haluza will retain his position as CEO of Entain CEE. He is also CEO of Croatia-based SuperSport.

Entain CEE bought STS in August for £750m. Juroszek said the changes were intended to improve operations both at STS and Entain CEE. As chair, he will oversee strategic development.

He said: “I will continue to be actively involved in the development of Poland’s largest sports betting company – nothing is going to change in this respect. My primary activities at the moment are to focus on strategic goals and oversee their implementation both at STS and Entain CEE. Operational management will instead be the task of Radim Haluza.

“Our priority is to continue to grow in Poland, where the betting market is growing dynamically, and to exploit opportunities for growth across the region with Entain CEE.”

UK-listed Entain has a 75 per cent stake in Entain CEE, with the remaining 25 per cent held by Emma Capital. The joint venture acquired SuperSport in November 2022.