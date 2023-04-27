Endorphina’s Joker Ra: First AI-designed slot game in iGaming

Endorphina has released the first-ever online slot game where every design element was created entirely by artificial intelligence. The innovative Joker Ra merges modern and ancient worlds.

Press release.- Endorphina has just released its most groundbreaking gaming experience unlike any other in iGaming history. Their latest release, Joker Ra, showcases a truly unique feature that no casino had dared to venture into before – where graphics were created entirely by artificial intelligence.

Endorphina has once again proven its innovative prowess by being the first to use AI to create every design aspect of a slot game. Not only this, but Endorphina has already made a name for itself in the past by being the creator of the first-ever crypto-based slot, the popular Satoshi’s Secret. With this tremendous experience and daring innovative moves, Endorphina strongly continues to lead the way forward in the gambling industry.

Joker Ra, is set to be the game-changer in the gambling world as it transports players to the collision of two contrasting worlds – the modern Western world and Ancient Egypt. In this game, Ra, the king of creation, transforms into a Joker, challenging players to navigate these opposing forces and strike a balance between the past and the future.

Experience thrilling gameplay and special features as the AI’s algorithms and machine learning capabilities allow for intricate and visually impressive designs that blend Ancient Egypt’s essence with a modern twist. Inspired by the past, this slot showcases 5 reels, 4 rows, and 100 fixed-line games and symbols such as pyramids, scorpions, sphinx cats, and Anubis, the Egyptian mythological dog.

To win, players must match symbols, except Scatter symbols, on paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost. The Wild symbol substitutes for all symbols except the Scatter and appears on reels 2, 3, and 4. It expands vertically to complete combinations. Scatter symbols count on any position on the reels.

The Pyramid of the Sun Scatter appears on all reels, and the Pharaoh’s Chest Scatter appears on reels 1, 3, and 5 only. Joker Ra also features the Classic Risk Game, where players can double their winnings up to 10 times.

Can you strike the perfect balance and come out on top? Will you be completely mesmerized by the stunning AI graphics? Find out in Endorphina’s newest AI game release, Joker Ra!